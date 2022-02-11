News
Amazon: "Ghostbusters: Legacy" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray für 19,99 EUR
11.02.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon hat die Preise für "Ghostbusters: Legacy" reduziert und bietet die Ultra HD Blu-ray für 19,99 EUR an:
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,99 EUR
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (Blu-ray] 15,99 EUR
alternativ:
- Ghostbusters: Legacy [4K UHD] bei Amazon Prime Video
- Ghostbusters: Legacy [4K & Dolby Vision] im Apple iTunes Store
bereits erhältlich:
- Ghostbusters (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Ghostbusters 2 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Ghostbusters (2016) (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
