Amazon-Angebote am Mittwoch
23.03.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon gibt es heute u.a. die folgenden Angebote:
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,99 EUR
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [Blu-ray] 13,49 EUR
- Don't Breathe 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,99 EUR
- Don't Breathe 2 [Blu-ray] 10,49 EUR
- Snatch - Schweine und Diamanten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,49 EUR
- Chaos Walking - Limited Steelbook Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,48 EUR
- Prophet's Game - Im Netz des Todes [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,99 EUR
- Otto & Catweazle - Die limitierte Otto Blu-ray Collection 48,29 EUR
- JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 140,10 EUR
- Motorola moto g31 Smartphone 169,99 EUR
- Motorola edge20 pro Smartphone 499,00 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook 14 Zoll 399,00 EUR
- Anker 511 (Nano) 20W iPhone USB-C-Ladegerät 17,59 EUR
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C 3+1, kabellose Überwachungskamera 3er Set 288,99 EUR
weitere Angebote:
- Apple iPhone 13 (512 GB) 1.089,00 EUR
- Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512 GB) 989,00 EUR
- Apple iPhone 12 (256 GB) 839,00 EUR
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini (256 GB) 729,00 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) 416,99 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) 430,99 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) 481,00 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) 528,99 EUR
4 Ultra HD Blu-rays zum Preis von 2:
- DC 5-Film-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 74,89 EUR
- Harry Potter und der Halbblutprinz [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,99 EUR
- Harry Potter und der Gefangene von Askaban [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,49 EUR
- Harry Potter und die Heiligtümer des Todes Teil 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,91 EUR
- Harry Potter und die Kammer des Schreckens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,49 EUR
- Harry Potter und der Feuerkelch [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,49 EUR
- Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,49 EUR
- "3 Blu-ray Discs & DVDs für 18 EUR" mit "Gotcha!" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalten Sie 3 für 18€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 27.03.)
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate Trilogie Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate 3 Movie Collection - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
