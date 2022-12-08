News

"Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" erscheint auf CD und als 45 RPM Vinyl-Edition

Im Januar erscheint "Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" aus dem Jahr 1994 neu auf CD und erstmals als Doppel-LP. "Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" wird ab dem 27.01.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein und soll als bislang einziges Alan Parsons Live-Album auch den kompletten Titel "The Raven" inklusive Vocoder-Teil aus dem "Tales of Mystery and Imagination"-Album enthalten.

Die Vinyl-Ausgabe von "Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" enthält die 12 remasterten Titel auf zwei 180 Gramm 45 RPM-LPs und wird alternativ zur schwarzen Standard-Version auch als "Translucent Blue"-Edition erscheinen. Die blaue Sonderauflage ist auf weltweit 1500 einzeln numerierte Exemplare limitiert.

Bereits im November wurde die "The Alan Parsons Project: The Complete Albums Collection" Vinyl-Edition veröffentlicht, die in Deutschland exklusiv bei jpc.de erhältlich ist.

Alan Parsons Live (Best of) - Tracklisting

1 Sirius

2 Eye In The Sky

3 Luciferama

4 Old And Wise

5 Psychobabble

6 The Raven

7 Time

8 You’re Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned

9 Prime Time

10 Limelight

11 Don’t Answer Me

12 Standing On Higher Ground

