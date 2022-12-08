"Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" erscheint auf CD und als 45 RPM Vinyl-Edition
Im Januar erscheint "Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" aus dem Jahr 1994 neu auf CD und erstmals als Doppel-LP. "Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" wird ab dem 27.01.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein und soll als bislang einziges Alan Parsons Live-Album auch den kompletten Titel "The Raven" inklusive Vocoder-Teil aus dem "Tales of Mystery and Imagination"-Album enthalten.
Die Vinyl-Ausgabe von "Alan Parsons Live (Best of)" enthält die 12 remasterten Titel auf zwei 180 Gramm 45 RPM-LPs und wird alternativ zur schwarzen Standard-Version auch als "Translucent Blue"-Edition erscheinen. Die blaue Sonderauflage ist auf weltweit 1500 einzeln numerierte Exemplare limitiert.
Bereits im November wurde die "The Alan Parsons Project: The Complete Albums Collection" Vinyl-Edition veröffentlicht, die in Deutschland exklusiv bei jpc.de erhältlich ist.
Alan Parsons Live (Best of) - Tracklisting
1 Sirius
2 Eye In The Sky
3 Luciferama
4 Old And Wise
5 Psychobabble
6 The Raven
7 Time
8 You’re Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned
9 Prime Time
10 Limelight
11 Don’t Answer Me
12 Standing On Higher Ground
