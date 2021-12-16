News
Zombie-Thriller "The Sadness" mit HDR10+ auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
16.12.2021 (Karsten Serck)
Capelight veröffentlicht "The Sadness" im Frühjahr auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint als Steelbook und in einer Mediabook-Edition jeweils inklusive Blu-ray Disc. Die 4K-Edition unterstützt neben HDR10 auch HDR10+.
Der taiwanesische Zombie-Thriller wurde erst nach Einspruch von der FSK in der Uncut-Fassung ab 18 Jahren freigegeben und soll am 15.04.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht werden.
Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes und ein Interview mit Regisseur Rob Jabbaz geplant.
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.