Zombie-Thriller "The Sadness" mit HDR10+ auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

16.12.2021 (Karsten Serck)

Capelight veröffentlicht "The Sadness" im Frühjahr auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint als Steelbook und in einer Mediabook-Edition jeweils inklusive Blu-ray Disc. Die 4K-Edition unterstützt neben HDR10 auch HDR10+. 

Der taiwanesische Zombie-Thriller wurde erst nach Einspruch von der FSK in der Uncut-Fassung ab 18 Jahren freigegeben und soll am 15.04.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht werden.

Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes und ein Interview mit Regisseur Rob Jabbaz geplant.

