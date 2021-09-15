News

"Zombie - Dawn of the Dead" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray als Steelbook & Retro VHS-Edition

Koch Media veröffentlicht "Zombie - Dawn of the Dead" in einer weiteren Sonderedition auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Zombie-Klassiker von George A. Romero wird ab dem 14.10.2021 auch als 4 Disc-Edition im Steelbook erhältlich sein. Zeitgleich erscheint auch eine neue Retro VHS-Edition.

bereits erhältlich:

Zombie - Dawn of the Dead (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 1,85:1

Ton: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 / 5.1

Sprachen: Deutsch, Englisch

Untertitel: Deutsch

Extras:

Audiokommentar von Komponist Claudio Simonetti

deutsche, amerikanische und italienische Trailer

Interview mit George A. Romero auf dem Toronto Festival

Interview Dario Argento (ca. 29 Minuten)

Interview mit Tom Savini (ca. 19 Minuten)

Interview Nicolas Winding Refn (ca. 8 Minuten)

Interview mit Taso Stavrakis

„Hotel Bela“: Bela B. trifft George A. Romero (ca. 25 Minuten)

Dokumentaton „Wenn in der Hölle kein Platz mehr ist…“ über die Euro-Fassung mit Dario Argento, Goblin, Alfredo Cuomo u.a. (ca. 30 Minuten)

Bildergalerie mit seltenem Werbematerial

Booklet von Peter Osteried

