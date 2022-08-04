News
Viele neue Paramount 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays und Steelbooks im Oktober
04.08.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount veröffentlicht laut Media Markt im Oktober zahlreiche neue Ultra HD Blu-rays, zum Teil auch als Steelbook. So erscheinen auch die Filme der Pate-Trilogie noch einmal als einzelne Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks:
13.10.2022
- Scream 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Crawl - Digipak [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Eine verhängnisvolle Affäre - Digipak [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Der Pate - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Der Pate - Teil 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Der Pate - Epilog: Der Tod von Michael Corleone Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
20.10.2022
