"The Wandering Earth II" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
26.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "The Wandering Earth II" (Liu lang di qiu 2) im April auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Das chineische Science Fiction-Prequel zu "Die Wandernde Erde" erscheint am 25.04.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und auf Blu-ray Disc.
Der Film wird mit deutschem, englischem und Mandarin DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind Featurettes und Trailer dabei.
- The Wandering Earth II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Wandering Earth II [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
