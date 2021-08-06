News
"The Suicide Squad" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc bei Amazon vorbestellbar
06.08.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Zum Kinostart von "The Suicide Squad" ist jetzt auch bei Amazon.de die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar.
Das neue DC-Abenteuer von James Gunn läuft seit dem 05.08.2021 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint voraussichtlich zum Jahresende auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
Informationen zu eventuellen Blu-ray & 4K-Steelbooks liegen noch nicht vor.
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Suicide Squad [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- The Suicide Squad [Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Suicide Squad (2016) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.