"The Suicide Squad" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc bei Amazon vorbestellbar

06.08.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Zum Kinostart von "The Suicide Squad" ist jetzt auch bei Amazon.de die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar.

Das neue DC-Abenteuer von James Gunn läuft seit dem 05.08.2021 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint voraussichtlich zum Jahresende auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

Informationen zu eventuellen Blu-ray & 4K-Steelbooks liegen noch nicht vor.

bereits erhältlich:

