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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
06.07.2026 Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Barbarian - Steelbook
- Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben
- Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary
- Supergirl - Steelbook A
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
- Star Trek - Der erste Kontakt - Steelbook
- The Death of Robin Hood
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- The Furious - Steelbook
- Backrooms
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary [Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [Blu-ray]
- The Furious - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Furious - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Furious [Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [Blu-ray]
- Supergirl - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Supergirl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Supergirl [Blu-ray]
- Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben [Blu-ray]
- Barbarian - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Barbarian [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Death of Robin Hood [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Death of Robin Hood [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Der Teufel trägt Prada 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Teufel trägt Prada 2 [Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 1-3 [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
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