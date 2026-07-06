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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

06.07.2026 Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen
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Klipsch Onkyo Odyssee

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Barbarian - Steelbook
  2. Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben
  3. Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary
  4. Supergirl - Steelbook A
  5. Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
  6. Star Trek - Der erste Kontakt - Steelbook
  7. The Death of Robin Hood
  8. Avatar: Fire and Ash
  9. The Furious - Steelbook
  10. Backrooms

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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