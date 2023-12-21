News

"The Expendables 4" jetzt auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erhältlich

"The Expendables 4" (Expend4bles) ist ab sofort auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc in der Uncut-Fassung mit 103:01 Minuten Laufzeit erhältlich. Der von Scott Waugh inszenierte vierte Teil der Action-Reihe mit Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia und Tony Jaa wird neben der einfachen Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray auch als limitierte Steelbook-Sonderedition in beiden Blu-ray-Formaten angeboten.

Neben einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix sind auf der Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray als Bonus-Material zwei Making of-Featurettes und ein Audiokommentar von Regisseur Scott Waugh zu finden.

