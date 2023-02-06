News

"The Amityville Horror" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc-Mediabook

Mediacs veröffentlicht "The Amityville Horror" als Blu-ray Disc-Mediabook. Das von Michael Bay produzierte Remake des Horror-Klassikers aus dem Jahr 2005 mit Ryan Reynolds und Chloë Grace Moretz erscheint am 28.04.2023 als Mediabook mit Blu-ray Disc und DVD in drei verschiedenen Cover-Varianten.

Die Blu-ray Disc wird mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Mehrkanalton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material ist ein Trailer geplant.

