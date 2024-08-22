News

"The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid" als "Super Deluxe Box" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

"The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid" ist seit dem 23.08.2024 als remasterte "Expanded Edition" mit Bonus-Tracks auf CD und als limitierte "Clear Vinyl"-Edition mit Half Speed Mastering erhältlich. Die Stereo-Mixe des dritten Alan Parsons-Albums aus dem Jahr 1978 wurden von Miles Showell in den Abbey Road Studios remastert.

Bei jpc ist "Pyramid" auch als "Transparent Blue Vinyl"-Edition und "Super Deluxe"-Set mit 4 CDs, 2 45 RPM LPs und einer Blu-ray-Audio inklusive Dolby Atmos-Mix von Alan Parsons sowie einem Begleitbuch erhältlich.

Tracklisting Super Deluxe Edition



2 x 45RPM LPs

Side 1

1. Voyager

2. What Goes Up…

3. The Eagle Will Rise Again

Side 2

1. One More River

2. Can’t Take It With You

Side 3

1. In The Lap Of The Gods

2. Pyramania

Side 4

1. Hyper-Gamma-Spaces

2. Shadow Of A Lonely Man

CD1-Original Album 2024 Remaster Plus Expanded Bonus Tracks

1. Voyager

2. What Goes Up…

3. The Eagle Will Rise Again

4. One More River

5. Can’t Take It With You

6. In The Lap Of The Gods

7. Pyramania

8. Hyper-Gamma-Spaces

9. Shadow Of A Lonely Man

Bonus Tracks

10. Voyager/ What Goes Up…/ The Eagle Will Rise Again (Instrumental Version)

11. What Goes Up…/ Little Voice (Early Version Demo)

12. Can't Take It With You (Early Version Demo)

13. Hyper-Gamma-Spaces (Demo)

14. The Eagle Will Rise Again (Alternative Version Backing Track)

15. In The Lap Of The Gods Part 1 (Demo)

16. In The Lap Of The Gods Part 2 (Backing Track Rough Mix)

CD2-Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diaries

1. Pyramid Structure Talking (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

2. Little Voice/ What Goes Up… (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

3. The Eagle Will Rise Again (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

4. One More River (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

5. In The Lap of the Gods (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

6. Pyramania (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

7. Broken/Pyramania (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

8. Shadow of a Lonely Man (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

9. Start of writing Gemini for Eye in the Sky (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

10. Start of writing Nothing Left to Lose for TOFC (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

11. Start of writing Snake Eyes for TOFC (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED SONGS

12. Pyramid Instrumental (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

13. Pyramid Clavichord (Eric Woolfson's Songwriting Diary)

14. Little Voice (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

15. Broken (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

16. On It Goes (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

17. Open Your Eyes (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

18. If I Could Do It All Again (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

19. We Can Do It (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

20. Taking It All Away (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

21. Elsie’s Theme (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

22. Hazel’s Theme (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

23. My Name Is Lorna (Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diary)

CD3-Bonus Studio Recordings Vol.1

1. Voyager (Backing Track Out Take)

2. Voyager (Early Stage)

3. Voyager (Vocal Experiment)

4. Voyager (Light Relief Jam)

5. Voyager (Early Mix)

6. Voyager (John Leach Kantele Take)

7. What Goes Up…/ Little Voice (Demo)

8. What Goes Up… (Dean Ford Vocal Take)

9. What Goes Up… (Isolated Choir Take)

10. What Goes Up… (Early Rough Mix)

11. What Goes Up… (Choir)

12. The Eagle Will Rise Again (Colin Blunstone Vocal Take Excerpts)

13. The Eagle Will Rise Again (Rough Mix Featuring Backing Vocals)

14. The Eagle Will Rise Again (Orchestral Strings)

15. The Eagle Will Rise Again (Rough Mix Backing Track)

CD4-Bonus Studio Recordings Vol. 2

1. One More River (Intro Takes)

2. One More River (Lenny Zakatek Lead Vocal Takes)

3. One More River (Lenny Zakatek Vocal Gymnastic Takes)

4. One More River (Experimental Break)

5. Can’t Take It With You (Rough Mix)

6. In The Lap of the Gods (John Leach Cimbalom Takes)

7. In The Lap of the Gods (Choir Takes)

8. In the Lap of the Gods (Backing Track Takes)

9. In The Lap of the Gods (Orchestral Strings)

10. In The Lap Of The Gods (Hail To The King Choir)

11. Hyper-Gamma-Spaces (Projectron)

12. Shadow of a Lonely Man (Eric Woolfson’s Piano Take)

13. Shadow of a Lonely Man (Alan Parsons’ Experimental Demo Vocal)

14. Shadow of a Lonely Man (Eric Woolfson’s Demo Vocal)

15. Shadow of a Lonely Man (Orchestral Woodwind)

16. Shadow Of A Lonely Man (Olive Simpson Backing Vocals)

Miscellaneous

17. Pyramid US Radio Advert 1

18. Pyramid US Radio Advert 2

19. Pyramid Bob Harris Cinema Playback Introduction

20. Pyramid Audio Guide Alan Parsons Commentary

21. Pyramid Audio Guide Eric Woolfson Commentary 1

22. Pyramid Audio Guide Eric Woolfson Commentary 2

Blu-ray Dolby Atmos/5.1 Surround Sound remixed by Alan Parsons 2024

Original album remastered in Stereo 2024

1. Voyager

2. What Goes Up…

3. The Eagle Will Rise Again

4. One More River

5. Can’t Take It With You

6. In The Lap Of The Gods

7. Pyramania

8. Hyper-Gamma-Spaces

9. Shadow Of A Lonely Man

bereits erhältlich:

