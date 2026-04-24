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Steven Spielberg-Filme erscheinen als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks

24.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Universal veröffentlicht mehrere Filme von Steven Spielberg im Juni als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die vier limitierten Steelbooks mit klassischen Cover-Motiven werden ab dem 11.06.2026 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Bereits im März wurden zahlreiche Filme exklusiv im Plaion Shop als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks veröffentlicht:

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