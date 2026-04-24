News
Steven Spielberg-Filme erscheinen als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks
24.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Universal veröffentlicht mehrere Filme von Steven Spielberg im Juni als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die vier limitierten Steelbooks mit klassischen Cover-Motiven werden ab dem 11.06.2026 im Handel erhältlich sein.
- Der weiße Hai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Jurassic Park - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Schindlers Liste - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
Bereits im März wurden zahlreiche Filme exklusiv im Plaion Shop als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks veröffentlicht:
- Der Herr der Ringe - Die Gefährten - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der Herr der Ringe - Die zwei Türme - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der Herr der Ringe - Die Rückkehr des Königs - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- F1 - The Movie - Steelbook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- The Last of Us - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Mickey 17 - Steelbook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Minecraft - The Movie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
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