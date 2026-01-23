News
"Sisu: Road to Revenge" im Februar auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Blu-ray Disc
23.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Sony veröffentlicht "Sisu: Road to Revenge" im Februar auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung des Action-Kriegsfilms mit Jorma Tommila und Stephen Lang erscheint am 19.02.2026 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint auch als Steelbook und unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.
bereits erhältlich:
