"REM: Up" erscheint als "25th Anniversary Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

R.E.M. veröffentlichen ihr Album "Up" aus dem Jahr 1998 im November als neue "25th Anniversary Edition". Die remasterte Jubiläumsauflage wird am 10.11.2023 als Doppel-CD, Doppel-LP und Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set veröffentlicht. Die CD und Blu-ray/CD-Editionen enthalten zusätzlich einen unveröffentlichten Mitschnitt von einem Live-Auftritt der Band in der TV-Serie "Party of Five" mit 11 Songs.

Auf der Blu-ray Disc wird "Up" in Hi Res Stereo und 5.1 Surround präsentiert. Außerdem sind mehrere Musik-Videos in HD, eine Studio-Aufnahme aus London sowie das Original Press Kit dabei.

Bereits am 13.10.2023 erscheint außerdem eine limitierte "Solid Yellow Vinyl"-Edition von "Automatic for the People", die in Deutschland exklusiv bei jpc.de angeboten wird.

R.E.M. Up Tracklisting

CD 1 - Up

1. Airportman

2. Lotus

3. Suspicion

4. Hope

5. At My Most Beautiful

6. The Apologist

7. Sad Professor

8. You're In The Air

9. Walk Unafraid

10. Why Not Smile

11. Daysleeper

12. Diminished

13. Parakeet

14. Falls To Climb

CD 2 - Party of Five Recording

1. Introduction

2. What's The Frequency, Kenneth?

3. Lotus

4. Daysleeper

5. Country Feedback

6. Walk Unafraid

7. Losing My Religion

8. Parakeet

9. The Apologist

10. It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

11. I'm Not Over You

12. Man On The Moon

Blu-ray Disc

1. Up - 5.1 Surround Sound

2. Up - Hi-Resolution Audio

3. This Way Up (press kit)

4. Uptake (performance)

5. Daysleeper (music video)

6. Lotus (music video)

7. At My Most Beautiful (music video)

