News
"Rebirth - Die Apokalypse beginnt" im April auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
30.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Rebirth - Die Apokalypse beginnt" (Resurrected) im April auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Science Fiction-Thriller von Egor Baranov (The Blackout) erscheint am 25.04.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook und auf Blu-ray Disc.
Der Film wird mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind Trailer dabei.
- Rebirth - Die Apokalypse beginnt - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
