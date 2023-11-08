"Porcupine Tree: Closure / Continuation. Live" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc
Steven Wilson veröffentlicht mit seiner Band Porcupine Tree am 08.12.2023 "Closure / Continuation. Live. Amsterdam 7/11/22" auf Blu-ray Disc. Der Live-Mitschnitt enthält alle Titel des "Closure / Continuation"-Albums sowie ausgewählte Favoriten wie "Trains", "Blackest Eyes", "Fear of a Blank Planet" und "Anesthetize".
Auf der Blu-ray Disc wird die Live-Aufnahme als Dolby Atmos-Mix sowie in High Resolution Stereo (24 Bit) und mit 5.1 Surround-Sound präsentiert.
Tracklisting
Blackest Eyes
Harridan
Of the New Day
Rats Return
Even Less
Drown With Me
Dignity
The Sound Of Muzak
Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
Chimera’s Wreck
Fear Of A Blank Planet
Buying New Soul
Walk The Plank
Sentimental
Herd Culling
Anesthetize
I Drive The Hearse
Sleep Together
Collapse the Light Into Earth
Halo
Trains
