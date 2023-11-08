News

"Porcupine Tree: Closure / Continuation. Live" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc

Steven Wilson veröffentlicht mit seiner Band Porcupine Tree am 08.12.2023 "Closure / Continuation. Live. Amsterdam 7/11/22" auf Blu-ray Disc. Der Live-Mitschnitt enthält alle Titel des "Closure / Continuation"-Albums sowie ausgewählte Favoriten wie "Trains", "Blackest Eyes", "Fear of a Blank Planet" und "Anesthetize".

Auf der Blu-ray Disc wird die Live-Aufnahme als Dolby Atmos-Mix sowie in High Resolution Stereo (24 Bit) und mit 5.1 Surround-Sound präsentiert.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

Blackest Eyes

Harridan

Of the New Day

Rats Return

Even Less

Drown With Me

Dignity

The Sound Of Muzak

Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

Chimera’s Wreck

Fear Of A Blank Planet

Buying New Soul

Walk The Plank

Sentimental

Herd Culling

Anesthetize

I Drive The Hearse

Sleep Together

Collapse the Light Into Earth

Halo

Trains

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.