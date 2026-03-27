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"Pink Floyd: Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975" erscheint auf CD

Sony Music veröffentlicht "Pink Floyd: Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975" auf CD. Die bereits als Teil der "Wish You Were Here" 50th Anniversary Deluxe-Editionen veröffentlichte Live-Aufnahme wurde von Steven Wilson remastert und erscheint am 24.04.2026 noch einmal einzeln als Doppel-CD.

bereits erhältlich:

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