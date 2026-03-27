News
"Pink Floyd: Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975" erscheint auf CD
27.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Sony Music veröffentlicht "Pink Floyd: Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975" auf CD. Die bereits als Teil der "Wish You Were Here" 50th Anniversary Deluxe-Editionen veröffentlichte Live-Aufnahme wurde von Steven Wilson remastert und erscheint am 24.04.2026 noch einmal einzeln als Doppel-CD.
- Pink Floyd: Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975 [CD] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [3 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Yellow Flame Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [2 CD] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [3 LP] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Yellow Flame Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [DVD] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [CD] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [LP] bei jpc.de
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