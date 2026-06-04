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"Prince: Timeless" erscheint mit unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen auf CD & Vinyl LP

04.06.2026 Karsten Serck

Sony Music veröffentlicht "Prince: Timeless" auf CD und LP. Die Compilation enthält zehn bislang unveröffentlichte Aufnahmen von Prince aus den Jahren 1977 bis 2016 und wurde von Chris James gemastert, der bereits als Toningenieur an mehreren früheren Prince-Alben beteiligt war. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 28.08.2026 geplant.

Tracklisting

1. I Am You
2. Tick Tick Bang
3. Heaven
4. I wonder
5. With This Tear
6. Stone
7. Calabama
8. The Guilty Ones
9. Bestest Friend 
10. How Come You Don't Call Me Anymore? (Live)

bereits erhältlich:

 

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