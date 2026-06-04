News
"Prince: Timeless" erscheint mit unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen auf CD & Vinyl LP
04.06.2026 Karsten Serck
Sony Music veröffentlicht "Prince: Timeless" auf CD und LP. Die Compilation enthält zehn bislang unveröffentlichte Aufnahmen von Prince aus den Jahren 1977 bis 2016 und wurde von Chris James gemastert, der bereits als Toningenieur an mehreren früheren Prince-Alben beteiligt war. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 28.08.2026 geplant.
Tracklisting
1. I Am You
2. Tick Tick Bang
3. Heaven
4. I wonder
5. With This Tear
6. Stone
7. Calabama
8. The Guilty Ones
9. Bestest Friend
10. How Come You Don't Call Me Anymore? (Live)
bereits erhältlich:
- Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain - Dolby Atmos [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain - Dolby Atmos [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Purple Rain - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Purple Rain - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Dolby Atmos [Blu-ray Audio] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Super Deluxe Edition [7 CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Super Deluxe Edition [12 LP + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Deluxe Edition [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Deluxe Edition [4 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Remastered [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Remastered [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls - Remastered - Clear [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Prince: Diamonds And Pearls [CD/LP/Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Prince: Welcome 2 America - Deluxe Edition [CD + LP + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- "Prince Sign 'O' the Times" [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- "Prince Sign 'O' the Times" Limited Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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