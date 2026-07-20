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Deutscher "Onslaught"-Trailer zum neuen Adam Wingard Action-Thriller online

20.07.2026 Karsten Serck

Plaion Pictures und StudioCanal haben den ersten deutschen Trailer für "Onslaught" veröffentlicht:

Der Action-Thriller von "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"-Regisseur Adam Wingard über eine aus einer Militärbasis entkommene genetisch modifizierte Killermaschine mit Adria Arjona, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Eric Wareheim and Dan Stevens läuft ab dem 03.09.2026 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint am 17.12.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

Offizielle Synopsis:

Als eine abtrünnige Einheit genetisch manipulierter Supersoldaten in der Wüste ausbricht, muss eine knallharte Army-Scharfschützin die Hölle entfesseln, um ihre kleine Tochter zu beschützen.

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