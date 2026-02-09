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Warner: Neuer "Supergirl"-Trailer online

Warner hat "Super Bowl" einen neuen Kurz-Trailer für "Supergirl" veröffentlicht:

Der neue "Supergirl"-Film von Craig Gillespie (Fright Night) mit Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) soll am 25.06.2026 in den deutschen Kinos starten.

bereits erhältlich:

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