News
Warner: Neuer "Supergirl"-Trailer online
09.02.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Warner hat "Super Bowl" einen neuen Kurz-Trailer für "Supergirl" veröffentlicht:
Der neue "Supergirl"-Film von Craig Gillespie (Fright Night) mit Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) soll am 25.06.2026 in den deutschen Kinos starten.
bereits erhältlich:
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Superman [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Superman - Steelbook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Superman [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Superman [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
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