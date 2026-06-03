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"Beverly Hills Cop" & "Das Kartell" erscheinen als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook

03.06.2026 Karsten Serck

Paramount veröffentlicht "Beverly Hills Cop" und "Das Kartell" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die limitierten Sondereditionen erscheinen am 21.08.2026.

Bereits im Juni und Juli erscheinen zahlreiche weitere Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks von Paramount:

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