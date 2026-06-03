News
"Beverly Hills Cop" & "Das Kartell" erscheinen als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
03.06.2026 Karsten Serck
Paramount veröffentlicht "Beverly Hills Cop" und "Das Kartell" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die limitierten Sondereditionen erscheinen am 21.08.2026.
- Beverly Hills Cop - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Das Kartell - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Bereits im Juni und Juli erscheinen zahlreiche weitere Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks von Paramount:
- The Untouchables - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Crawl - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Jagd auf Roter Oktober - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Super 8 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- 10 Cloverfield Lane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Operation Overlord - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Anzeige