Offiziell: "John Wick: Kapitel 4" im September auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Leonine hat "John Wick: Kapitel 4" (John Wick: Chapter 4) jetzt offiziell für den September auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc angekündigt.
Der vierte Teil der Action-Reihe von Chad Stahelskis mit Keanu Reeves wird in der Uncut-Fassung am 15.09.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind 12 Making of-Featurettes geplant.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen neben den einfachen Varianten in Standard-Verpackung auch als Steelbooks.
John Wick: Kapitel 4 (Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,39:1
Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)
Deutsche Hörfilmfassung
Untertitel: Deutsch für Hörgeschädigte
Bonus-Material:
- Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin
- Train Like a Killer
- Making a Killer
- The Psychology of a Killer
- The Blind Leading the Fight
- Suit Up / Shoot Up
- Packing a Punch
- One Killer Shot
- Killing at the Speed of Traffic
- A Shot in the Dark
- In Honor of the Dead
- World of Wick
