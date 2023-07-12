News

Das sind die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller am Amazon Prime Day

12.07.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Zum "Prime Day" sind bei Amazon noch bis zum Ende des Tages zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-rays im Angebot. Die folgenden "Prime Day" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Schnäppchen wurden seit gestern am meisten bestellt:

  1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 25,37 EUR
  2. The Batman 15,87 EUR
  3. House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 31,27 EUR
  4. Pulp Fiction 18,97 EUR
  5. Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter 14,97 EUR
  6. Top Gun 2-Movie-Collection 30,97 EUR
  7. Mittelerde 6-Film Collection 79,87 EUR
  8. Star Trek VIII - Der erste Kontakt 18,27 EUR
  9. Game Of Thrones Staffel 1-9 130,97 EUR
  10. Highlander Steelbook 23,77 EUR

Prime Day Ultra HD Blu-ray-Angebote

Blu-ray Discs

