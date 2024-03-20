News

"Moby: Always Centered at Night" im Juni auf CD & Vinyl LP

Moby veröffentlicht im Juni sein neues Studio-Album "Always Centered at Night". Die insgesamt 12 neuen Songs sind in Zusammenarbeit mit zahlreichen anderen Künstlern entstanden, die Moby als "Fan" unterstützen möchte. Neben der CD erscheint das Album auch als Doppel-LP sowie als limtierte "Yellow Vinyl"-Sonderedition.

"Always Centered at Night" wird ab dem 14.06.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

on air feat. serpentwithfeet dark days feat. Lady Blackbird where is your pride? feat. Benjamin Zephaniah transit feat. Gaidaa wild flame feat. Danaé Wellington precious mind feat. India Carney should sleep feat. J.P. Bimeni feelings come undone feat. Raquel Rodriguez medusa feat. Aynzli Jones we’re going wrong feat. Brie O’Banion fall back feat. Akemi Fox sweet moon feat. Choklate ache for feat. José James

