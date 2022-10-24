News
Marvel: Erster "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"-Trailer online
24.10.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Disney hat den ersten Trailer für "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" veröffentlicht:
Der neue Ant-Man-Film von Peyton Reed mit Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas und Michelle Pfeiffer soll am 15.02.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten.
