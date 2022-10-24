News

Marvel: Erster "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"-Trailer online

24.10.2022 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat den ersten Trailer für "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" veröffentlicht:

Der neue Ant-Man-Film von Peyton Reed mit Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas und Michelle Pfeiffer soll am 15.02.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten.

