News

Horror-Thriller "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" bald im Kino und auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der Horror-Thriller erscheint am 13.07.2023 als einfache Blu-ray Disc und "Glow in the Dark-Edition" im Steelbook mit Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

Im Kino wird "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" ab dem 11.05.2023 zu sehen sein.

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.