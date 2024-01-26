"Halloween 2" erscheint uncut als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook - Beschlagnahme aufgehoben
NSM Records hat nach 40 Jahren eine Aufhebung der Beschlagnahme von "Halloween 2" erreicht und veröffentlicht den Horror-Klassiker im Februar uncut auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung von John Carpenters "Halloween" mit Jamie Lee Curtis aus dem Jahr 1981 erscheint am 29.02.2024 als limitiertes Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook sowie als remasterte Blu-ray Disc. Laut dem Listing bei Amazon.de soll der Film in der Uncut-Fassung jetzt sogar bereits ab 16 Jahren freigegeben sein.
Die Blu-ray Disc wird mit mehreren verschiedenen Cover-Varianten angeboten. Bereits am 22.02.2024 veröffentlicht Paramount "Halloween H20" als günstigere Ultra HD Blu-ray-Edition.
