Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
19.06.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Moon Knight - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Renfield - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chinatown [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kung Fu Panda 4 [Blu-ray]
- Shock [Blu-ray]
- Miller's Girl [Blu-ray]
- Home Sweet Home - Wo das Böse wohnt [Blu-ray]
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark - Live [Blu-ray]
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark - Live [DVD]
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark - Live [CD]
- Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark - Live [LP]
- Jethro Tull: Bursting Out - The Inflated Edition [CD/DVD]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Monkey Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Monkey Man [Blu-ray]
