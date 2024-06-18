"Coldplay: Moon Music" erscheint im Oktober auf CD & Vinyl LP (Update)
Coldplay veröffentlichen im Oktober ihr neues Album "Moon Music". "Moon Music" erscheint als CD und mehreren LP-Varianten. Die Vinyl-Edition wird neben der Standard-Ausgabe in "Pink Eco"-Optik auch bei jpc als limitierte Sonderedition in zwei alternativen Farbvarianten angeboten.
Sowohl die CD als auch die Vinyl-Ausgaben sollen aus recyceltem Material hergestellt werden und dadurch bis zu 85 Prozent weniger CO2 in der Produktion anfallen. Der "Moon Music"-Verkaufsstart ist für den 04.10.2024 geplant.
Update: Bei Amazon gibt es das Album zusätzlich als exklusive Blue Eco Vinyl-Sonderedition.
