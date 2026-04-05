News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
05.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Primitive War [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Primitive War [Blu-ray]
- Lawrence von Arabien [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Boogie Nights [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lost Highway [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twin Peaks - Der Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crush - Das Biest - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Renegades - Auf eigene Faust - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Song Sung Blue [Blu-ray]
- Hunting Season [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
- Send Help [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Send Help [Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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