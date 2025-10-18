News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
19.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [Blu-ray]
- Bambi - The Reckoning - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rosario [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rosario [Blu-ray]
- Die Schlümpfe: Der große Kinofilm [Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der weiße Hai 50th Anniversary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fantastic Four (2015) Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fantastic Four (2015) Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fantastic Four (2015) Mediabook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Aeon Flux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scarface - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alle Mörder sind schon da - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- La Haine - Hass - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zodiac - Die Spur des Killers [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sweeney Todd [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Car Napping: bestellt, geklaut, geliefert [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Night of the Living Dead - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hush [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hush [Blu-ray]
- The Eiger Sanction [Blu-ray]
- Dead Bang - Kurzer Prozess Mediabook [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska 82 - Expanded Edition [Blu-ray/CD]
- Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska 82 - Expanded Edition [Blu-ray/LP]
- Jeff Wayne: The War Of The Worlds [Blu-ray/CD]
- Frank Zappa: Apostrophe (50th Anniversary) [CD/Blu-ray]
- Frank Zappa: Apostrophe (50th Anniversary) [LP]
- King Crimson: Lizard [Blu-ray/CD]
- King Crimson: In the Wake of Poseidon [Blu-ray/CD]
- King Crimson: Lizard - 2025 David Singleton Elemental Mixes [LP]
- Gregorian: 25 LIVE: The Best Of 25 Years [Blu-ray]
- Gregorian: 25 LIVE: The Best Of 25 Years Deluxe [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]
- Björk: Cornucopia : Live [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Björk: Cornucopia : Live [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps [Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft - 40th Anniversary Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray]
