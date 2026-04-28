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HBO: Erster "House Of the Dragon - Staffel 3"-Trailer online

HBO hat den ersten Teaser-Trailer für die dritte Staffel von "House of the Dragon" veröffentlicht:

Die dritte Staffel der "Game of Thrones"-Prequel-Serie soll ab dem 22.06.2026 bei HBO Max und auch bei Sky zu sehen sein. Neue Folgen erscheinen wöchentlich bis zum Staffelfinale am 10.08.2026.

Bereits am 18.06.2026 erscheint die erste Staffel von "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

bereits erhältlich:

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