News
HBO: Erster "House Of the Dragon - Staffel 3"-Trailer online
28.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
HBO hat den ersten Teaser-Trailer für die dritte Staffel von "House of the Dragon" veröffentlicht:
Die dritte Staffel der "Game of Thrones"-Prequel-Serie soll ab dem 22.06.2026 bei HBO Max und auch bei Sky zu sehen sein. Neue Folgen erscheinen wöchentlich bis zum Staffelfinale am 10.08.2026.
Bereits am 18.06.2026 erscheint die erste Staffel von "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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