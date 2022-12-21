News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
21.12.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Halo - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tom Clancy's Gnadenlos [Blu-ray]
- Chase [Blu-ray]
- Halloween III - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween III - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween III - Mediabook Cover G [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guglhupfgeschwader [Blu-ray]
- Sharknado 1-6 [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam [Blu-ray]
- Black Adam - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Peacemaker - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.