News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
30.11.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Reservoir Dogs - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reservoir Dogs - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- The Driver (1978) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Driver (1978) [Blu-ray]
- The Green Mile [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cry Macho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Space Jam: A New Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Singin' in the Rain [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Prozess [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Goldhelm [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ticket ins Paradies [Blu-ray] (auch in 4K bei Prime Video)
- Piggy - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Piggy [Blu-ray]
- Promising Young Woman - Mediabook A [Blu-rayl]
- Promising Young Woman - Mediabook B [Blu-rayl]
- Promising Young Woman - Mediabook C [Blu-rayl]
- Promising Young Woman - Mediabook D [Blu-rayl]
- Promising Young Woman - Mediabook E [Blu-rayl]
- Jack allein im Serienwahn [Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 1-5 [Blu-ray]
- Sherlock - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Faking Hitler [Blu-ray]
- Das Haus im Nebel Cover A [Blu-ray]
- Das Haus im Nebel Cover B [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam [Blu-ray]
- Black Adam - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Nur 48 Stunden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Und wieder 48 Stunden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Peacemaker - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.