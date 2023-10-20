News

Depeche Mode "Ghosts Again"-Remixe erscheinen als Vinyl-Maxi

Sony Music veröffentlicht eine Maxi-Single-Edition mit Remixen des Songs "Ghosts Again" aus dem Album "Memento Mori". Dabei handelt es sich um die "Massano" und "Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater"-Remixe, die auch bereits als Teil eines noch umfangreicheren digitalen Remix-Albums veröffentlicht wurden. Die limitierte "Ghosts Again - Remixes"-Vinyl-Edition ist die erste Sonderauflage aus der neuen "Memento Mori White Label Remix Series" und wird auf einer 12" 45 RPM Schallplatte ab dem 10.11.2023 eim Handel rhältlich sein.

bereits erhältilch:

ebenfalls erhältlich:

