Depeche Mode "Ghosts Again"-Remixe erscheinen als Vinyl-Maxi
20.10.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Sony Music veröffentlicht eine Maxi-Single-Edition mit Remixen des Songs "Ghosts Again" aus dem Album "Memento Mori". Dabei handelt es sich um die "Massano" und "Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater"-Remixe, die auch bereits als Teil eines noch umfangreicheren digitalen Remix-Albums veröffentlicht wurden. Die limitierte "Ghosts Again - Remixes"-Vinyl-Edition ist die erste Sonderauflage aus der neuen "Memento Mori White Label Remix Series" und wird auf einer 12" 45 RPM Schallplatte ab dem 10.11.2023 eim Handel rhältlich sein.
