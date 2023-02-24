News

"Daft Punk - Random Access Memories" erscheint als 10th Anniversary Edition auf CD & Vinyl LP

Sony Music veröffentlicht "Daft Punk - Random Access Memories" in einer 10th Anniversary Edition auf CD & Vinyl LP. Das Album mit Hits wie "Get Lucky", "Instant Crush" und "Lose Yourself To Dance" erscheint am 12.05.2023 als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set.

Die beiden Jubiläums-Editionen enthalten neben den Tracks des Original-Albums noch 35 Minuten weitere Aufnahmen wie Demos und Studio Outtakes. Außerdem sind noch ein Booklet sowie bei der LP-Edition ein "Lose Yourself To Dance"-Poster dabei.

CD Tracklisting



CD 1

Give Life Back To Music

The Game Of Love

Giorgio By Moroder

Within

Instant Crush

Lose Yourself to Dance

Touch

Get Lucky

Beyond

Motherboard

Fragments Of Time

Doin’ It Right

Contact

CD 2

Horizon Ouverture

Horizon (Japan CD)

GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

GL (Early Take)

Prime (2012 Unfinished)

LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

The Writing Of Fragments Of Time

Touch (2021 Epilogue)

LP Tracklisting

Side 1

Give Life Back To Music

The Game Of Love

Giorgio By Moroder

Side 2

Within

Instant Crush

Lose Yourself To Dance

Side 3

Touch

Get Lucky

Beyond

Side 4

Motherboard

Fragments Of Time

Doin’ It Right

Contact

Side 5

Horizon Ouverture

Horizon (Japan CD)

GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

GL (Early Take)

Side 6

Prime (2012 Unfinished)

LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

The Writing Of Fragments Of Time

Touch (2021 Epilogue)

