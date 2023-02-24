"Daft Punk - Random Access Memories" erscheint als 10th Anniversary Edition auf CD & Vinyl LP
Sony Music veröffentlicht "Daft Punk - Random Access Memories" in einer 10th Anniversary Edition auf CD & Vinyl LP. Das Album mit Hits wie "Get Lucky", "Instant Crush" und "Lose Yourself To Dance" erscheint am 12.05.2023 als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set.
Die beiden Jubiläums-Editionen enthalten neben den Tracks des Original-Albums noch 35 Minuten weitere Aufnahmen wie Demos und Studio Outtakes. Außerdem sind noch ein Booklet sowie bei der LP-Edition ein "Lose Yourself To Dance"-Poster dabei.
- Daft Punk - Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Daft Punk - Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Daft Punk - Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
CD Tracklisting
CD 1
Give Life Back To Music
The Game Of Love
Giorgio By Moroder
Within
Instant Crush
Lose Yourself to Dance
Touch
Get Lucky
Beyond
Motherboard
Fragments Of Time
Doin’ It Right
Contact
CD 2
Horizon Ouverture
Horizon (Japan CD)
GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)
Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)
GL (Early Take)
Prime (2012 Unfinished)
LYTD (Vocoder Tests)
The Writing Of Fragments Of Time
Touch (2021 Epilogue)
LP Tracklisting
Side 1
Give Life Back To Music
The Game Of Love
Giorgio By Moroder
Side 2
Within
Instant Crush
Lose Yourself To Dance
Side 3
Touch
Get Lucky
Beyond
Side 4
Motherboard
Fragments Of Time
Doin’ It Right
Contact
Side 5
Horizon Ouverture
Horizon (Japan CD)
GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)
Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)
GL (Early Take)
Side 6
Prime (2012 Unfinished)
LYTD (Vocoder Tests)
The Writing Of Fragments Of Time
Touch (2021 Epilogue)
