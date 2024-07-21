News

"Black Sabbath: The End (Live From The Genting Arena, Birmingham 2017)" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Eagle Rock veröffentlicht "Black Sabbath: The End (Live From The Genting Arena, Birmingham 2017)" im September auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das bereits auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlichte Abschiedskonzert aus dem Jahr 2017 wird am 13.09.2024 noch einmal in 4K auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen. Als Bonus sind auf der Ultra HD Blu-ray noch fünf zusätzliche "The Angelic Sessions"-Studio-Aufnahmen mit Songs dabei, die nicht auf der Tournee gespielt wurden.

Zeitgleich erscheint am 13.09. auch "Eric Clapton: Slowhand At 70: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Tracklisting:

1 Black Sabbath

2 Fairies Wear Boots

3 Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

4 After Forever

5 Into The Void

6 Snowblind

7 Band Intros

8 War Pigs

9 Behind The Wall Of Sleep

10 Bassically / N.i.b.

11 Hand Of Doom

12 Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania

13 Rat Salad / Drum Solo

14 Iron Man

15 Dirty Women

16 Children Of The Grave

17 Paranoid

The Angelic Sessions

Anzeige

18 The Wizard

19 Wicked World

20 Sweet Leaf

21 Tomorrow’s Dream

22 Changes

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.