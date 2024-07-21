"Black Sabbath: The End (Live From The Genting Arena, Birmingham 2017)" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Eagle Rock veröffentlicht "Black Sabbath: The End (Live From The Genting Arena, Birmingham 2017)" im September auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das bereits auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlichte Abschiedskonzert aus dem Jahr 2017 wird am 13.09.2024 noch einmal in 4K auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen. Als Bonus sind auf der Ultra HD Blu-ray noch fünf zusätzliche "The Angelic Sessions"-Studio-Aufnahmen mit Songs dabei, die nicht auf der Tournee gespielt wurden.
- Black Sabbath: The End (Live From The Genting Arena, Birmingham 2017) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Zeitgleich erscheint am 13.09. auch "Eric Clapton: Slowhand At 70: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Tracklisting:
1 Black Sabbath
2 Fairies Wear Boots
3 Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
4 After Forever
5 Into The Void
6 Snowblind
7 Band Intros
8 War Pigs
9 Behind The Wall Of Sleep
10 Bassically / N.i.b.
11 Hand Of Doom
12 Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13 Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14 Iron Man
15 Dirty Women
16 Children Of The Grave
17 Paranoid
The Angelic Sessions
18 The Wizard
19 Wicked World
20 Sweet Leaf
21 Tomorrow’s Dream
22 Changes
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.