News

"Black Sabbath: The End (Live From The Genting Arena, Birmingham 2017)" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

22.07.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Eagle Rock veröffentlicht "Black Sabbath: The End (Live From The Genting Arena, Birmingham 2017)" im September auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das bereits auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlichte Abschiedskonzert aus dem Jahr 2017 wird am 13.09.2024 noch einmal in 4K auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen. Als Bonus sind auf der Ultra HD Blu-ray noch fünf zusätzliche "The Angelic Sessions"-Studio-Aufnahmen mit Songs dabei, die nicht auf der Tournee gespielt wurden.

Zeitgleich erscheint am 13.09. auch "Eric Clapton: Slowhand At 70: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Tracklisting:

1 Black Sabbath
2 Fairies Wear Boots
3 Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
4 After Forever
5 Into The Void
6 Snowblind
7 Band Intros
8 War Pigs
9 Behind The Wall Of Sleep
10 Bassically / N.i.b.
11 Hand Of Doom
12 Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13 Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14 Iron Man
15 Dirty Women
16 Children Of The Grave
17 Paranoid

The Angelic Sessions

Anzeige
Yamaha True X 800x600

18 The Wizard
19 Wicked World
20 Sweet Leaf
21 Tomorrow’s Dream
22 Changes

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK