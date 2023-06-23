"Billy Idol" Debüt-Album erscheint als "Expanded Edition" auf CD und als Vinyl LP
Billy Idol veröffentlicht am 28.07.2023 sein Debüt-Album "Billy Idol" aus dem Jahr 1981 in einer neuen "Expanded Edition" als Doppel-CD. Diese enthält ein bislang unveröffentlichtes Konzert aus dem Jahr 1982 aus dem "Roxy" in West Hollywood sowie den über 12 Minuten langen bislang unveröffentlichten "Clubland Extended Remix" von "White Wedding".
Parallel erscheint das Album auch in einer remasterten Vinyl-Edition. Diese enthält aber nur die 10 Original-Titel und kein zusätzliches Material.
Tracklisting
CD 1 – Billy Idol
1. Come On, Come On
2. White Wedding (Part 1)
3. Hot In The City
4. Dead On Arrival
5. Nobody’s Business
6. Love Calling
7. Hole In The Wall
8. Shooting Stars
9. It’s So Cruel
10. Congo Man
11. White Wedding – Clubland Extended Remix (Previously Unreleased)
CD 2 – Live At The Roxy, 1982 (Previously Unreleased)
1. Baby Talk
2. Untouchables
3. Come On, Come On
4. Hot In the City
5. Dead On Arrival
6. Heavens Inside
7. Ready Steady Go
8. Hole In The Wall
9. Shooting Stars
10. Kiss Me Deadly
11. White Wedding
12. Nobody’s Business
13. Dancing With Myself
14. Mony Mony
15. Triumph
Vinyl LP
1. Come On, Come On
2. White Wedding (Part 1)
3. Hot In The City
4. Dead On Arrival
5. Nobody’s Business
6. Love Calling
7. Hole In The Wall
8. Shooting Stars
9. It’s So Cruel
10. Congo Man
