"And Soon the Darkness - Tödliche Ferien" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Camera Obscura veröffentlicht "And Soon the Darkness - Tödliche Ferien" im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Horror-Thriller von Robert Fuest aus dem Jahr 1970 soll am 05.07.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray im Mediabook erscheinen und wird mit zwei verschiedenen Cover-Varianten angeboten.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit deutschem und englischem PCM 2.0-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. ein Audio-Kommentar, Interview und Trailer geplant.

