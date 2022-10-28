News

Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, Blu-ray Discs & CDs mit Sofort-Rabatt

Amazon.de bietet wieder einmal zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Auch einige CDs sind dabei. Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.

Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist:

CDs

weitere Angebote:

Halloween: Horror & Thriller im Angebot

