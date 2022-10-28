Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, Blu-ray Discs & CDs mit Sofort-Rabatt
Amazon.de bietet wieder einmal zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Auch einige CDs sind dabei. Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.
Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist:
- Thor: Love and Thunder - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Thor: Love and Thunder [Blu-ray]
- Thor 4 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Elvis [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Elvis [Blu-ray]
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Limited Pain Box [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen 3 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [Blu-ray]
- Event Horizon - Limited Collector's Edition Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Indiana Jones und das Königreich des Kristallschädels - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition - The Complete Adventure [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Der Film - The Director's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek II: Der Zorn des Khan [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek V: Am Rande des Universums [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Extended Edition Trilogie - Remastered [Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [Blu-ray]
- Everything Everywhere All At Once [Blu-ray]
- Crawl - Limited Digipak [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Game of Thrones - Die komplette Serie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars 1 - 9 - Die Skywalker Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Mumie-Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
CDs
- Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart - Deluxe [CD]
- Alphaville - Eternally Yours [CD]
- Taylor Swift - Midnights - Moonstone Blue [CD]
weitere Angebote:
- "Superhelden 3 für 2" mit "Jason Bourne" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] und mehr (das komplette Angebot der Aktion finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Superhelden 3f2" auf der Produktseite) bis (30.10.)
- "10 Blu-ray Discs für 50 EUR" mit "Greenland" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: 10 Blu-rays für 50€" auf der Produktseite) (bis 06.11.)
Halloween: Horror & Thriller im Angebot
- Tanz der Teufel 2 Uncut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 27,87 EUR
- Brahms: The Boy II [Blu-ray] 13,47 EUR
- Brahms: The Boy II Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,47 EUR
- The Fog - Nebel des Grauens [4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Fürsten der Dunkelheit - Uncut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,47 EUR
- Hunter Hunter - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 23,47 EUR
- Zombie - Dawn of the Dead - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,97 EUR
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Color Out of Space - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 63,87 EUR
- SAW - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 28,47 EUR
- Jigsaw [4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- The Howling - Das Tier [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 24,97 EUR
- alle Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs der Aktion (bis 02.11.)
