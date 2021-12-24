"Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv" auf Blu-ray Disc
Alan Parsons veröffentlicht im Februar das neue Live-Album ""Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv".
Die Live-Aufnahme mit dem Israel Philharmonic Orchestra beinhaltet sowohl neue Songs als auch viele Klassiker und erscheint auch auch als Blu-ray Disc sowie als DVD/CD-Set.
"Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv" soll ab dem 11.02.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein. Informationen zu den Tonformaten liegen nicht vor.
- Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv [DVD + CD] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting:
1. One Note Symphony
2. Damned If I Do
3. Don't Answer Me
4. Time
5. Breakdown/The Raven
6. Miracle (DVD/Blu-ray-exklusiv)
7. Luciferama
8. Silence And I
9. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You
10. Don't Let It Show
11. The Sorcerer's Apprentice
12. Standing On Higher Ground
13. As Lights Fall
14. I Can't Get There From Here
15. Prime Time
16. Sirius/Eye In The Sky
17. Old And Wise
18. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether
19. Games People Play
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.