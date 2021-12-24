News

"Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv" auf Blu-ray Disc

Alan Parsons veröffentlicht im Februar das neue Live-Album ""Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv".

Die Live-Aufnahme mit dem Israel Philharmonic Orchestra beinhaltet sowohl neue Songs als auch viele Klassiker und erscheint auch auch als Blu-ray Disc sowie als DVD/CD-Set.

"Alan Parsons - One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv" soll ab dem 11.02.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein. Informationen zu den Tonformaten liegen nicht vor.

Tracklisting:

1. One Note Symphony

2. Damned If I Do

3. Don't Answer Me

4. Time

5. Breakdown/The Raven

6. Miracle (DVD/Blu-ray-exklusiv)

7. Luciferama

8. Silence And I

9. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

10. Don't Let It Show

11. The Sorcerer's Apprentice

12. Standing On Higher Ground

13. As Lights Fall

14. I Can't Get There From Here

15. Prime Time

16. Sirius/Eye In The Sky

17. Old And Wise

18. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether

19. Games People Play

