Warner: "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook

Warner veröffentlicht "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" neben den einfachen Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Editionen auch Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die limitierte 4K-Edition ist bereits bei Amazon.de vorbestellbar.

Der zweite "Shazam!"-Kinofilm mit Zachary Levi läuft seit dem 16.03.2023 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint voraussichtlich im Verlauf des Sommers fürs Heimkino. Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist bislang noch offen.

Die 4K-Version von "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" wird inzwischen auch bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes gelistet. Bei Apple wird der Film mit Dolby Vision und mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Apple bietet auch bereits einen Einblick in das Bonus-Material, welches u.a. aus einem Blick hinter die Kulissen, Charakter-Featurettes, einem Audio-Kommentar und rund 30 Minuten nicht verwendeter Szenen bestehen soll.

