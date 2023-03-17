News

Universal: "Knock at the Cabin" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

M. Night Shyamalans neuer Film "Knock at the Cabin" wird ebenso wie bereits "OLD" und "Glass" neben der Blu-ray Disc auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen. Der Geisel-Thriller mit Dave Bautista wird laut aktuellen Handelsinformationen voraussichtlich am 01.06.2023 fürs Heimkino veröffentlicht.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc werden laut US-Informationen mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Zum deutschen Ton liegen noch keine Infos vor. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes, Deleted Scenes sowie das "Chowblaster Infomercial" mit M. Night Shyamalan geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

Auf digitalen Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erscheint "Knock at the Cabin" voraussichtlich bereits am 13.04. ebenfalls in Ultra HD. Bei Apple gibt es neben HDR10 auch Unterstützung für Dolby Vision und einen englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix.

