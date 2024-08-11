News

"Thin Lizzy: 1976" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc & CD

12.08.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy: 1976" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das Boxset enthält die beiden 1976 aufgenommenen Alben "Jailbreak" und "Johnny The Fox" inklusive einem zusätzlichen neuen Stereo-Mix, Demos und Live-Aufnahmen auf insgesamt fünf CDs. Die Blu-ray Disc verfügt neben dem neuen Stereo-Mix auch über eine Dolby Atmos-Abmischung. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 27.09.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

1976

CD1

Jailbreak - Original Mix

Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald
Jailbreak - New Stereo Mix
Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald

CD2

Johnny The Fox-Original Mix

Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance
Johnny The Fox- New Stereo Mix
Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance

CD3

Jailbreak TK5 - Demo
Angel From the Coast - Alt Version
Running Back - Demo
Romeo And the Lonely Girl - Acoustic
Warriors - Instrumental
The Kid Is Back - TK1
Fight Or Fall - Acoustic
Cowboy Song - TK2 - Instrumental Demo
Emerald - Alt Version
Brian's Number - TK3 - Outtake
Funky Job - Outtake
Emerald - BBC Session – 12/02/1976
Warriors - BBC Session – 12/02/1976
Cowboy Song - BBC Session – 12/02/1976
Jailbreak - BBC Session – 12/02/1976

CD4

Johnny - Instrumental T2
Rocky - Alt Version 2
Borderline - 4 Track Demo
Don't Believe a Word - Alt Version 2
Fools Gold - Demo
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed -12-inch Mix
Old Flame - Alt Version 2
Little Big Horn
Sweet Marie - Demo
Boogie Woogie Dance - Instrumental Outtake
Biriani Tango - Instrumental Outtake
Son Of Warrior - Instrumental Outtake
Jam aka Give It Up
Jam - Improvised vocal off mic
Don't Believe a Word - BBC Session – 23/09/1976
Johnny - BBC Session – 23/09/1976
Fool's Gold - BBC Session – 23/09/1976
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - BBC Session – 23/09/1976

CD5 (LIVE CLEVELAND 11/05/1976 WMMS Radio Broadcast Jailbreak)

Jailbreak
The Boys Are Back in Town
For Those Who Love to Live
Wild One
Emerald
It’s Only Money
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Blues Boy
Warrior
Rosalie + Cowgirl Song
Suicide
Angel From the Coast
Sha La La
Me And the Boys
The Rocker

Blu-Ray

Jailbreak - ATMOS Mix

Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald

Jailbreak - New Stereo Mix

Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald

Johnny The Fox- ATMOS Mix

Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance

Johnny The Fox- New Stereo Mix

Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance

bereits erhältlich:

