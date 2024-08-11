"Thin Lizzy: 1976" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc & CD
Universal Music veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy: 1976" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das Boxset enthält die beiden 1976 aufgenommenen Alben "Jailbreak" und "Johnny The Fox" inklusive einem zusätzlichen neuen Stereo-Mix, Demos und Live-Aufnahmen auf insgesamt fünf CDs. Die Blu-ray Disc verfügt neben dem neuen Stereo-Mix auch über eine Dolby Atmos-Abmischung. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 27.09.2024 geplant.
Tracklisting
1976
CD1
Jailbreak - Original Mix
Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald
Jailbreak - New Stereo Mix
Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald
CD2
Johnny The Fox-Original Mix
Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance
Johnny The Fox- New Stereo Mix
Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance
CD3
Jailbreak TK5 - Demo
Angel From the Coast - Alt Version
Running Back - Demo
Romeo And the Lonely Girl - Acoustic
Warriors - Instrumental
The Kid Is Back - TK1
Fight Or Fall - Acoustic
Cowboy Song - TK2 - Instrumental Demo
Emerald - Alt Version
Brian's Number - TK3 - Outtake
Funky Job - Outtake
Emerald - BBC Session – 12/02/1976
Warriors - BBC Session – 12/02/1976
Cowboy Song - BBC Session – 12/02/1976
Jailbreak - BBC Session – 12/02/1976
CD4
Johnny - Instrumental T2
Rocky - Alt Version 2
Borderline - 4 Track Demo
Don't Believe a Word - Alt Version 2
Fools Gold - Demo
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed -12-inch Mix
Old Flame - Alt Version 2
Little Big Horn
Sweet Marie - Demo
Boogie Woogie Dance - Instrumental Outtake
Biriani Tango - Instrumental Outtake
Son Of Warrior - Instrumental Outtake
Jam aka Give It Up
Jam - Improvised vocal off mic
Don't Believe a Word - BBC Session – 23/09/1976
Johnny - BBC Session – 23/09/1976
Fool's Gold - BBC Session – 23/09/1976
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - BBC Session – 23/09/1976
CD5 (LIVE CLEVELAND 11/05/1976 WMMS Radio Broadcast Jailbreak)
Jailbreak
The Boys Are Back in Town
For Those Who Love to Live
Wild One
Emerald
It’s Only Money
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Blues Boy
Warrior
Rosalie + Cowgirl Song
Suicide
Angel From the Coast
Sha La La
Me And the Boys
The Rocker
Blu-Ray
Jailbreak - ATMOS Mix
Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald
Jailbreak - New Stereo Mix
Jailbreak
Angel From the Coast
Running Back
Romeo And the Lonely Girl
Warriors
The Boys Are Back in Town
Fight Or Fall
Cowboy Song
Emerald
Johnny The Fox- ATMOS Mix
Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance
Johnny The Fox- New Stereo Mix
Johnny
Rocky
Borderline
Don't Believe a Word
Fool's Gold
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Old Flame
Massacre
Sweet Marie
Boogie Woogie Dance
bereits erhältlich:
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [3 CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Purple Vinyl [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [4 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [3 CD + Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Purple Vinyl [2 LP] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [4 LP] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.