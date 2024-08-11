News

"Thin Lizzy: 1976" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc & CD

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy: 1976" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das Boxset enthält die beiden 1976 aufgenommenen Alben "Jailbreak" und "Johnny The Fox" inklusive einem zusätzlichen neuen Stereo-Mix, Demos und Live-Aufnahmen auf insgesamt fünf CDs. Die Blu-ray Disc verfügt neben dem neuen Stereo-Mix auch über eine Dolby Atmos-Abmischung. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 27.09.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

1976

CD1

Jailbreak - Original Mix

Jailbreak

Angel From the Coast

Running Back

Romeo And the Lonely Girl

Warriors

The Boys Are Back in Town

Fight Or Fall

Cowboy Song

Emerald

Jailbreak - New Stereo Mix

Jailbreak

Angel From the Coast

Running Back

Romeo And the Lonely Girl

Warriors

The Boys Are Back in Town

Fight Or Fall

Cowboy Song

Emerald

CD2

Johnny The Fox-Original Mix

Johnny

Rocky

Borderline

Don't Believe a Word

Fool's Gold

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

Old Flame

Massacre

Sweet Marie

Boogie Woogie Dance

Johnny The Fox- New Stereo Mix

Johnny

Rocky

Borderline

Don't Believe a Word

Fool's Gold

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

Old Flame

Massacre

Sweet Marie

Boogie Woogie Dance

CD3

Jailbreak TK5 - Demo

Angel From the Coast - Alt Version

Running Back - Demo

Romeo And the Lonely Girl - Acoustic

Warriors - Instrumental

The Kid Is Back - TK1

Fight Or Fall - Acoustic

Cowboy Song - TK2 - Instrumental Demo

Emerald - Alt Version

Brian's Number - TK3 - Outtake

Funky Job - Outtake

Emerald - BBC Session – 12/02/1976

Warriors - BBC Session – 12/02/1976

Cowboy Song - BBC Session – 12/02/1976

Jailbreak - BBC Session – 12/02/1976

CD4

Johnny - Instrumental T2

Rocky - Alt Version 2

Borderline - 4 Track Demo

Don't Believe a Word - Alt Version 2

Fools Gold - Demo

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed -12-inch Mix

Old Flame - Alt Version 2

Little Big Horn

Sweet Marie - Demo

Boogie Woogie Dance - Instrumental Outtake

Biriani Tango - Instrumental Outtake

Son Of Warrior - Instrumental Outtake

Jam aka Give It Up

Jam - Improvised vocal off mic

Don't Believe a Word - BBC Session – 23/09/1976

Johnny - BBC Session – 23/09/1976

Fool's Gold - BBC Session – 23/09/1976

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - BBC Session – 23/09/1976

CD5 (LIVE CLEVELAND 11/05/1976 WMMS Radio Broadcast Jailbreak)

Jailbreak

The Boys Are Back in Town

For Those Who Love to Live

Wild One

Emerald

It’s Only Money

Romeo And the Lonely Girl

Blues Boy

Warrior

Rosalie + Cowgirl Song

Suicide

Angel From the Coast

Sha La La

Me And the Boys

The Rocker

Blu-Ray

Jailbreak - ATMOS Mix

Jailbreak

Angel From the Coast

Running Back

Romeo And the Lonely Girl

Warriors

The Boys Are Back in Town

Fight Or Fall

Cowboy Song

Emerald

Jailbreak - New Stereo Mix

Jailbreak

Angel From the Coast

Running Back

Romeo And the Lonely Girl

Warriors

The Boys Are Back in Town

Fight Or Fall

Cowboy Song

Emerald

Johnny The Fox- ATMOS Mix

Johnny

Rocky

Borderline

Don't Believe a Word

Fool's Gold

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

Old Flame

Massacre

Sweet Marie

Boogie Woogie Dance

Johnny The Fox- New Stereo Mix

Johnny

Rocky

Borderline

Don't Believe a Word

Fool's Gold

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

Old Flame

Massacre

Sweet Marie

Boogie Woogie Dance

bereits erhältlich:

