Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
12.08.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [Blu-ray]
- IF: Imaginäre Freunde [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- IF: Imaginäre Freunde [Blu-ray]
- Halo - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halo - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Terminator 2 - Limited Collector's Edition Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Terminator 2 - Special Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Terminator 2 - Special Edition [Blu-ray]
- Terminator 2 [Blu-ray 3D]
- Gefährliche Brandung [Blu-ray]
- A Chinese Ghost Story 2 [Blu-ray]
exklusiv im Plaion Shop:
- Gefährliche Brandung - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gefährliche Brandung - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom [Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die [Blu-ray]
- Twisters - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 [Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins [Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
