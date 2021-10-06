"The Suicide Squad" im Dezember auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Warner hat jetzt den "The Suicide Squad" Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Verkaufsstart im Dezember offiziell bestätigt.
Das DC-Abenteuer von James Gunn erscheint am 02.12.2021 fürs Heimkino. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Neben den Standard-Editionen erscheint "The Suicide Squad" auch als Blu-ray & 4K-Steelbook. Zum Bonus-Material gehören ein Audio-Kommentar, mehrere Making of-Featurettes, Deleted & Extended Scenes sowie ein "Gag Reel".
"The Suicide Squad" ist bereits jetzt in 4K & HDR bei Amazon Prime Video und im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich.
