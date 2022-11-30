News

"The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live!" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc und auf DVD, CD & LP

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen am 10.02.2023 ihr Live-Album "GRRR Live!" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das Best of Live-Album entstand am 15.12.2012 bei einem Auftritt in Newark im Rahmen der "50 & Counting Tour" mit Gaststars wie The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen und Mick Taylor, der bislang nur als einmaliges Pay TV-Event zu sehen war.

"GRRR Live!" erscheint als Doppel-CD, Dreifach-LP sowie als Blu-ray Disc und DVD-Set, die jeweils auch die Doppel-CD enthalten. Die Blu-ray Disc wird mit einem neu abgemischten Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Die LP erscheint exklusiv bei jpc.de auch in einer limitierten "White Vinyl"-Sonderedition.

Tracklisting GRRR Live!

CD1

1. Get Off Of My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

6. Wild Horses

7. I’m Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. Dead Flowers

9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

CD2

1. Before They Make Me Run

2. Happy

3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

4. Start Me Up

5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

6. Brown Sugar

7. Sympathy For The Devil

8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

9. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Blu-ray

Alle CD-Titel + Bonus-Tracks:

1. Respectable (with John Mayer)

2. Around And Around

3. Gimme Shelter

bereits erhältlich:

