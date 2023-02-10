"The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live!" jetzt mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc und auf DVD, CD & Vinyl
Das Rolling Stones Live-Album "GRRR Live!" ist seit heute auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP erhältlich. Das Best of Live-Album entstand am 15.12.2012 bei einem Auftritt in Newark im Rahmen der "50 & Counting Tour" mit Gaststars wie The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen und Mick Taylor, der bislang nur als einmaliges Pay TV-Event zu sehen war.
"GRRR Live!" wird als Doppel-CD, Dreifach-LP sowie als Blu-ray Disc und DVD-Set angeboten, die jeweils auch die Doppel-CD enthalten. Die Blu-ray Disc ist mit einem neu abgemischten Dolby Atmos-Mix sowie DTS HD MA-Ton ausgestattet. Die LP wird exklusiv bei jpc.de auch in einer limitierten "White Vinyl"-Sonderedition angeboten.
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [DVD/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [DVD/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! - White Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting GRRR Live!
CD1
1. Get Off Of My Cloud
2. The Last Time
3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
4. Paint It Black
5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
6. Wild Horses
7. I’m Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)
8. Dead Flowers
9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
10. Doom And Gloom
11. One More Shot
12. Miss You
13. Honky Tonk Women
14. Band Introductions
CD2
1. Before They Make Me Run
2. Happy
3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
4. Start Me Up
5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
6. Brown Sugar
7. Sympathy For The Devil
8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
9. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Blu-ray
Alle CD-Titel + Bonus-Tracks:
1. Respectable (with John Mayer)
2. Around And Around
3. Gimme Shelter
ebenso erhältlich:
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [Blu-ray + CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [DVD + CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup 2020 Super Deluxe Box Set [CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels Live [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.