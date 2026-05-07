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"Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Music on Vinyl veröffentlicht "Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Jubiläums Live-Event erscheint als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set sowie als "Limited Artbook"-Edition mit Fotos auf 48 Seiten inklusive Blu-ray Disc, DVD und zwei CDs. Die Blu-ray Disc ist mit DTS HD 5.1-Ton ausgestattet und enthält neben dem Konzert noch Interviews mit Mick Hucknall. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 26.06.2026 geplant.

Tracklist

1. intro

2. Sad Old Red

3. Jericho

4. Money's Too Tight (To Mention)

5. The Right Thing

6. A New Flame

7. It's Only Love

8. You've Got It

9. Enough

10. If You Don't Know Me By Now

11. For Your Babies

12. Stars

13. Thrill Me

14. So Beautiful

15. Never Never Love

16. Say You Love Me

17. The Air That I Breathe

18. You Make Me Feel Brand New

19. Fake

20. Sunrise

21. Fairground

22. Something Got Me Started

23. Holding Back The Years

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