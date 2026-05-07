"Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Music on Vinyl veröffentlicht "Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Jubiläums Live-Event erscheint als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set sowie als "Limited Artbook"-Edition mit Fotos auf 48 Seiten inklusive Blu-ray Disc, DVD und zwei CDs. Die Blu-ray Disc ist mit DTS HD 5.1-Ton ausgestattet und enthält neben dem Konzert noch Interviews mit Mick Hucknall. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 26.06.2026 geplant.
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago [CD] bei jpc.de
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago [LP] bei jpc.de
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago - alternatives Cover [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago Baby Pink Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklist
1. intro
2. Sad Old Red
3. Jericho
4. Money's Too Tight (To Mention)
5. The Right Thing
6. A New Flame
7. It's Only Love
8. You've Got It
9. Enough
10. If You Don't Know Me By Now
11. For Your Babies
12. Stars
13. Thrill Me
14. So Beautiful
15. Never Never Love
16. Say You Love Me
17. The Air That I Breathe
18. You Make Me Feel Brand New
19. Fake
20. Sunrise
21. Fairground
22. Something Got Me Started
23. Holding Back The Years
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.